Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 30, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Daniel J. Kearschner, 31, 1400 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Tracy LeMay, 47, 1500 block of East Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Ethan D. Tanner, 31, 1200 block of South County Road, Reelsville. Booked 3:40 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• William E. Mundell, 38, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy.
• Daniel M. Sickles, 25, 200 block of East Davis Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joshua B. Harris, 39, 700 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 p.m. Theft.
• Donnie J. Norman, 42, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:05 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Shawn W. Hayes, 63, 3400 block of St. Mary's Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday
• Angela M. Cheesman, 47, 500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brian D. Rusk, 62, 100 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Dale A. Hartsburg, 49, 10 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Robert H. Doss, 32, 600 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention and intimidation.
• Seth A. Shafer, 31, no address available. Booked 6:57 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts); domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16; resisting law enforcement; invasion of privacy (three counts); pointing loaded firearm at another person; unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Daniel R. Hopkins, 49, Rodeway Motel, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Criminal trespass; conversion; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brady A. Michel, 28, no address available. Booked 8:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, theft and false reporting.
• Nicole M. Johnson, 37, no address available. Booked 10:13 p.m. Habitual traffic violator and possession of paraphernalia.
• Micheala C. Wilkinson, 22, 100 block of North Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Robert W. Lewis, 34, 3900 block of East Hollywood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11 p.m. Theft.
• Alaya N. Whitehead, 23, 100 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday
• Bradly Haskett, 37, 5200 block of North 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Andra M. Ellis, 44, 2200 block of North Second Street, Seelyville. Booked 6:04 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Santana L. Barnhill, 35, 1100 block of East Buick Avenue, Fontane. Booked 9:34 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tammy J. Darkis, 47, 1800 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Battery by bodily injury.
• Justin D. Dawson, 44, no address available. Booked 6:42 p.m. Auto theft, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and invasion of privacy.
• Keenan Gordon, 21, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 a.m. Domestic battery.
• James A. Hillman, 64, 2800 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:20 p.m. Failure to register as a violent or sex offender.
• Ernest E. Hughes III, 30, 1100 block of Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Robert A. Little, 48, 4500 block of Cook Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:32 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious registration number, expired plates, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts), operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, and operating or permitting operation of motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Ronald A. Luci, 28, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 a.m. Conversion, counterfeiting and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Nancy M. Nasser, 29, 2400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:46 p.m. Criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Johnny L. Smith, 36, 2200 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:38 p.m. Habitual traffic violator, and operating or permitting operating of motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Jerry D. Wells, 20, 1900 block of Franklin, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Joshua L. Wilson, 28, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:01 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.