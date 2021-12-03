Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 3, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Samuel J. Weihert, 36, 1700 block of North Stop 18 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 a.m. Theft from motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle used in commission of a crime and possession of a controlled substance.
• Larry Prouse, 38, 10 block of South 20th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 p.m. Court order.
• Robert L. Carter, 29, 1500 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Leanna N. Green, 42, 300 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Dshawn J. Bass, 37, 2200 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 p.m. Court order.
• Michael A. James, 59, 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, disarming a law enforcement officer, false reporting and theft.
Tuesday
• Joshua M. Howell, 29, 400 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; failure of occupant to use safety belt; speeding; operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• George L. Richey, 52, 2800 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Intimidation and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dorian J. Hart, 30, 100 block of South Section Street, Sullivan. Booked 3:27 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Ryan C. Snyder, 35, 10 block of Harrison Drive, Vincennes. Booked 7:43 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• James H. Grantham, 28, 10 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Kenneth M. Smithee, 51, 200 block of South 10th, Clinton. Booked 12:51 p.m. Child molesting (two counts).
• Brandon R. Pruitt, 20, 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 p.m. Criminal mischief, parole violation, criminal trespass, theft, auto theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Kenneth R. Hensley, 53, no address available. Booked 5:45 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Craig N. Long, 62, 1600 block of South Third, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Michael E. Reid, 72, 1600 block of South 25th, Terre Haute. Booked 7:51 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Richard A. Hoke, 33, 1400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jennie L. Henry, 46, 2300 block of West Curry Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Nicholas A. Guyton, 35, 9600 block of Spur Line Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Wednesday
• Mark D. Priehs, 34, 10 block of and Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 a.m. Knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.