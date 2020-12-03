Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 3, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 25-27, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Nov. 25
• Eric W. Johnston, 43, 1200 block of South Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 2:37 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Colton J. Clements, 18, 800 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery.
Nov. 26
• Deedrah L. Adkins, 23, 2400 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Brandy R. McCullough, 33, 1400 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Richard L. Gouker, 41, 1400 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Intimidation.
• Robert L. Carter, 35, 1400 block of Ohio Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Barry Smith, 55, 1400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Sieana M. Mason, 35, 1400 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:12 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Carlos A. Hodge, 22, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury; burglary resulting in bodily injury; theft; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Nov. 27
• Christopher L. Butler, 34, 10 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.