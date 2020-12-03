Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 3, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 25-27, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Nov. 25

• Eric W. Johnston, 43, 1200 block of South Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 2:37 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

• Colton J. Clements, 18, 800 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery.

Nov. 26

• Deedrah L. Adkins, 23, 2400 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

• Brandy R. McCullough, 33, 1400 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

• Richard L. Gouker, 41, 1400 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Intimidation.

• Robert L. Carter, 35, 1400 block of Ohio Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

• Barry Smith, 55, 1400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

• Sieana M. Mason, 35, 1400 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:12 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

• Carlos A. Hodge, 22, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury; burglary resulting in bodily injury; theft; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Nov. 27

• Christopher L. Butler, 34, 10 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

