Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 29, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Desean N. King, 20, 400 block of South Arlington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 p.m. Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Kyle S. Shultz, 27, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 p.m. Battery against a public safety official.
• Christopher M. Smith, 48, 1100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Battery with moderate injury and possession of methamphetamine (three counts).
• Austin M. Kirk, 25, 400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Sunday
• Abraham L. Vestal, 39, 100 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Burglary and theft.
• Brittany N. Wycoff, 31, 3700 block of North Arms, St. Mary-of-the-Woods. Booked 1:41 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Austin J. Pitcher, 25, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 a.m. Public indecency.
• Precious M. Limonta, 23, 1900 block of Locust, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Dalton D. Austin-Jenkins, 29, 100 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Jerry L. Rutledge, 38, 4100 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 p.m. Domestic battery, failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Odon Garza, 32, 300 block of M and M Lane, Quincy, Fla. Booked 9:17 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Andrina L. Carmen, 49, 800 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 p.m. Battery.
Monday
• Sean N. Rutherford, 22, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Tulsa Snow, 21, 600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Charles Atkinson, 38, 600 block of Cunot Cataract Road, Poland. Booked 1:18 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Chelsea Nelson, 31, 2200 block of North Tabortown Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Charles A. Cooper, 36, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6 a.m. Burglary and theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
