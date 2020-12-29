Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 29, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Jose A. Plasencia, 43, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 p.m. Intimidation, legend drug deception, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Thomas R. Lange, 53, 5800 block of North County Road 400, Brazil. Booked 9:31 p.m. Auto theft, possession of methamphetamine and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle used in commission of a crime.
• Jajuan S. Jackson, 26, 1900 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Monday
• Shane C. Hunter, 21, 2400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 a.m. Conversion; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Mark S. Reed, 44, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle where plate belongs to another vehicle, failure to signal for turn or lane change, no valid driver's license, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Stanley Joy, 27, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 a.m. Burglary.
• Jeremy M. Batchelor, 41, 10 block of Clear Spring, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Failure to signal for turn or lane change and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Patrick C. Sharp, 33, 600 block of South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 p.m. Burglary and resisting law enforcement.
• Charles A. Compton, 55, 10 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Debra A. Ferris, 38, 1500 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Daniel J. Ball, 37, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Criminal trespass and burglary.
• Megan D. Archer, 32, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 p.m. Burglary.
• Bladimir R. Vazquez, 29, 1200 block of East Dawn Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Christopher S. Foster, 36, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Philip M. Atterson, 29, 4300 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Murder.
Tuesday
• Johnathon A. Kelley, 27, 200 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
