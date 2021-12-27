Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 27, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Macenzea E. Cheesman, 21, 600 block of North Chamberlain, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 a.m. Failure to appear and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Michael J. Harris, 41, 200 block of South 11½, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 p.m. Criminal mischief and burglary.
• Kelsey A. Thompson, 25, 10 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Steven D. Houtsch, 48, 1000 block of Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 p.m. Domestic battery and battery.
• Dustin Fisher, 26, 200 block of West Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Thursday
• Joseph L. Elrod, 44, 200 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 a.m. Battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and theft.
• Kristin D. Arnett, 34, 600 block of South Court, Sullivan. Booked 12:54 a.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.
• Jeramy R. Elkins, 31, 1100 block of North Smith Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Rodney G. Johnson, 39, no address available. Booked 11:26 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; dealing in methamphetamine; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; and resisting law enforcement.
• Gary W. Moran, 36, 4100 block of East County Road, Center Point. Booked 2:27 a.m. Disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and confinement.
• Drew R. Sluder, 42, 200 block of West Pairs Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, residential entry and sexual battery.
• Edward L. Dickerson, 66, 2900 block of Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Marcy Walton, 40, 2800 block of South Wells Street, Mecca. Booked 12:06 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ashley L. Gayer, 37, 5200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Isaac Blankenbecker, 40, 8400 block of East Budd Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:01 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Noah A. High, 23, 2100 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Robert E. Richey, 40, 300 block of North Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:51 p.m. Theft of a firearm, possession of a synthetic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Edith L. Fleschner, 49, 2900 block of West Assisi Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Friday
• Cody W. Cheesman, 29, 300 block of East Franklin, Farmersburg. Booked 12:16 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Gregory A. Pitts, 39, 800 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Walker E. Berner, 26, 700 block of East Marley Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Dalton Dickerson, 19, 2200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); minor possession of alcohol, neglect of dependent; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dalton J. Schell, 22, 2300 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 a.m. Reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Charles G. Hicks, 47, no address available. Booked 6:53 a.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Brandon M. Owens, 29, 1300 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:02 a.m. Battery with serious bodily injury.
• Lindsey M. Freeman, 30, 100 block of West Trinity Avenue, Clinton. Booked 5:17 p.m. Criminal trespass and residential entry.
• Larry W. Smith, 52, 500 block of N13½, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Court order.
• Mary A. Rogers, 55, 1600 block of West Edgemont Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:49 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, and operating or permitting operation of motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
