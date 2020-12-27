Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 27, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Jason Custer, 31, 500 block of South 20th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 p.m. Burglary.
• Angela M. Gillin, 43, 10 block of Cook, Clay City. Booked 10:53 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Saturday
• Nicholas Truelove, 24, 800 block of Arrowwood, Terre Haute. Booked 1:16 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Jay M. Lewis, 26, 2200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 p.m. Battery and residential entry.
• Andrew S. Cooper, 32, 800 block of East Franklin Street, Evansville. Booked 7:20 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, arson and battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
