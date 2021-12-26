Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 26, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Dec. 21 and 22, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Dec. 21
• Rocky D. Nebergall, 58, 400 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Zach C. Buckhoy, 27, 10 block of Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 p.m. Possession of handgun without license, felon in possession of firearm and criminal conversion.
• Kristyana S. Michael, 22, 100 block of Edgebrook Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 p.m. Assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.
• Tammy J. Darkis, 47, no address available. Booked 3:37 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Kizito K. Nkundurwanda, 24, 300 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 4:34 p.m. No operator’s license in possession, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and residential entry.
• Joetta R. Blackburn, 58, 1700 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft and auto theft.
• Savana Frost, 32, 200 block of North Railroad, Shelburn. Booked 4:37 p.m. Possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jonathan D. Barker, 26, 2000 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement and visiting a common nuisance.
• James L. Smith, 41, no address available. Booked 5:14 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Luke L. Smith, 21, 600 block of Cembra Drive, Greenwood. Booked 5:54 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Brittany A. Barnhart, 28, 10 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Cory W. Bruce, 31, 500 block of South Winthrop Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:02 p.m. Escape.
• Shane M. Cottom, 43, 200 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:08 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Melvin L. Graham, 41, 200 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Conversion.
• Emily N. Branch, 26, 10 block of Gilbert Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, operating vehicle with suspended or revoked registration.
• Kirsten Phillips, 30, 10 block of Keightly Road, Greencastle. Booked 10:36 p.m. False informing and possession of methamphetamine.
Dec. 22
• Arthur M. Millis, 32, 300 block of South Fourth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Elora L. Long, 32, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 a.m. Conversion.
• Damon R. Pruitt, 29, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated enagering a person, possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.