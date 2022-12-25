Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.