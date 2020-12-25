Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 25, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• John S. Mize, 39, 200 block of North Gilbert Street, Clinton. Booked 12:54 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy, domestic battery and theft.
• Jonathan A. Myrick, 44, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Drew R. Sluder, 41, 200 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:40 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Charles A. Thomas, 29, 10 block of Westend Avenue, Paris, Ill. Booked 6:07 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
Friday
• David A. Burns, 44, 10 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts), leaving the scene of a property damage crash, disorderly conduct, intimidation, false identity statement, battery by bodily waste, battery, and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
• Nicholas J. Freeman, 23, 1700 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
