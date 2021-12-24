Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 24, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• James K. Ray, 51, 700 block of South Morgan, Brazil. Booked 10:09 a.m. Failure to appear.
• David Gregory Collett Jr., 45, 100 block of East Kimber, Indianapolis. Booked 11:09 a.m. Battery and battery committed with deadly weapon.
• Derrick Goodwin, 38, 6400 block of Cox Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Charles A. Compton, 56, no address available. Booked 5:52 p.m. Conversion, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief and intimidation.
• David L. Gess, 43, 2700 block of Harding Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Arlo A. Paletis, 38, no address available. Booked 11:26 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Sunday
• Travis L. Keith, 49, 100 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joshua C. Urbain, 23, 1200 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jazmyne M. Wilson, 23, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:23 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Kendrick Martin, 36, 300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 a.m. Reckless driving, domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery, residential entry, auto theft, aggressive driving, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of handgun without license, possession of handgun with domestic battery conviction and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle used in commission of a crime.
• Robert J. Cordell, 41, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• James K. Lawson, 23, 1500 block of South 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 p.m. Illegal transportation of an alcoholic beverage on a public highway.
• Maeve E. Bolin, 19, 200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Shirley C. Milner, 51, 1300 block of Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 p.m. Criminal trespass, burglary, burglary of a dwelling, residential entry, false informing (two counts), escape from lawful detention (two counts), invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and burglary.
Monday
• Cheyenne N. Lankford, 21, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Quincy Wiggins, 38, 3300 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.
• James H. Grantham, 28, 10 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Possession of a syringe, conversion, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Christina L. Lennox, 43, 2100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Craig L. Black, 51, 100 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, and dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Troy J. Roberts, 30, 3100 block of East Lynn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Chelsea M. Powers, 28, 300 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Thomas W. Myrtle, 34, 1900 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Burglary.
• Scott W. Jones, 50, 300 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:39 p.m. Residential entry.
• Bryanna Cooper, 22, 400 block Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:43 p.m. Battery by body waste.
• Guy M. Bosserman, 67, no address available. Booked 9:51 p.m. Criminal mischief and obstruction of traffic.
• Joshua L. Reedy, 33, 2300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, possession of methamphetamine, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and possession of stolen property.
Tuesday
• Roger L. Moore, 37, 4800 block of West Sarah Myers Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Battery by means of a deadly weapon, and battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Bradley M. White, 41, 10 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 a.m. Domestic battery; criminal confinement; intimidation; possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
