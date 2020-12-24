Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 24, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Dalton R. Pryor, 24, 500 block of North 21st, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 a.m. Counterfeiting and scheme to defraud bank.
• Albert J. Mancuso, 48, 1900 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Anthony W. Cheesman, 18, 1400 block of Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, theft and escape from lawful detention.
• Matthew W. Hunt, 34, 2200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Failure to return to lawful detention.
• Terry Lee Decker Jr., 32, 500 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:05 p.m. Intimidation and battery by bodily waste.
• Zachary W. Hamblen, 26, 10 block of East Mary Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, battery and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday
• Justin L. Peak, 33, 4500 block of 11th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 a.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
