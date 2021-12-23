Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 23, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• James K. Ray, 51, 700 block of South Morgan, Brazil. Booked 10:09 a.m. Failure to appear.
• David Gregory Collett Jr., 45, 100 block of East Kimber, Indianapolis. Booked 11:09 a.m. Battery and battery committed with deadly weapon.
• Derrick Goodwin, 38, 6400 block of Cox Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Charles A. Compton, 56, no address available. Booked 5:52 p.m. Conversion, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief and intimidation.
• David L. Gess, 43, 2700 block of Harding Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Arlo A. Paletis, 38, no address available. Booked 11:26 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Sunday
• Travis L. Keith, 49, 100 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joshua C. Urbain, 23, 1200 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jazmyne M. Wilson, 23, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:23 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Kendrick Martin, 36, 300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 a.m. Reckless driving, domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery, residential entry, auto theft, aggressive driving, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of handgun without license, possession of handgun with domestic battery conviction and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle used in commission of a crime.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
