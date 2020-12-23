Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 23, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Jessica M. Pace, 29, 300 block of South Fifth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Allen M. Alexander, 26, 300 block of South Fifth, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.
• Johnny O. Allison, 45, 100 block of South 46½ Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:22 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Heather R. Delano, 37, 5800 block of East Braddock Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:05 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
Tuesday
• Cody A. Warford, 39, 900 block of East Wood Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 a.m. Conversion and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts.
• Angel M. Budd, 29, 5300 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Seth M. Gerdink, 30, 10 block of 11th Street, Vallejo, Calif. Booked 2:06 p.m. Failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Corey M. Henry, 28, 900 block of North 11th Street, Lafayette. Booked 4:39 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Leroy L. Fryer, 43, 900 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:57 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Michael A. Fortner, 28, 1100 block of Bluewater Drive, Monticello. Booked 7:21 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Desirae X. Dugger, 29, 2300 block of West Zell Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Skyler Catterson, 27, 200 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Wednesday
• Drew Richard Sluder, 41, 200 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.