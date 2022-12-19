The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
- Douglas G. Austin, 53, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 p.m. Court order.
- Douglas E. Poulter, 54, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Theft and possession of paraphernalia.
- Jennifer D. Branch, 40, 1100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 5:49 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Brenda K. Rogers, 45, Terre Haute. Booked 10:09 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal recklessness and robbery.
Monday
- Dakota A. Joy, 29, no address available. Booked 12:32 a.m. Obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
- Thomas R. Rudisel, 43, 1500 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 a.m. Domestic battery.
- akeya M. Rudisel, 32, 1500 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:38 a.m. Domestic battery.
- Spencer A. Armstrong, 23, 100 block of York Street, Michigan City. Booked 2:01 a.m. Domestic battery.
- Iresha C. Hammond, 34, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Thomas D. Long, 27, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal confinement and interference with the reporting of a crime.
- Ryan L. Stratton, 29, 1600 block of Heritage Lane, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Court order.
- Purnell L. Moore, 40, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, failure to appear and escape from lawful detention.
- Fred L. Joachimi, 52, 1900 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Domestic battery.
- Phillip D. Payne, 61, 1200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Dennis R. Burns, 66, 200 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:12 p.m. Failure of a sex offender to possess identification (two counts) and domestic battery.
- Ronetta E. Pilant, 41, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
- Jeremy M. Batchelor, 43, 10 block of Clear Spring, Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Johnny A. Bailey, 32, 2200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
- Matthew A. Rigdon, 29, 900 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Domestic battery.
- Jessica A. Keck, 39, 4400 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 p.m. Public intoxication.
Tuesday
- Carlesia N. Clark, 32, 2100 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 a.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, residential entry and battery against a public safety official.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
