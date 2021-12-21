The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Christopher D. Miller, 32, no address available. Booked 1:43 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, intimidation and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• James L. Stephens, 26, 600 block of Kathy Drive, Madisonville, Ky. Booked 2:50 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• Avery E. Herron, 19, 2700 block of Hasselburger Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:46 a.m. Possession of handgun without license and theft of a firearm.
• Morgan G. Colbert, 32, 200 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 a.m. Assisting a criminal.
• Alana K. Robbs, 34, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Thomas R. McCullough, 56, 200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Jessica H. King, 37, 1100 block of North Atherton Street, Rosedale. Booked 5:26 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Charnelle T. Brown, 39, 100 block of Williamsburg Drive, Champaign, Ill. Booked 7:39 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and theft.
• Chanelle Jackson, 26, 200 block of Briar Lane, Champaign, Ill. Booked 7:54 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and theft.
• Ginger L. Norton, 48, no address available. Booked 8:29 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Daniel L. Sappington, 29, 2600 block of Oak Cliff Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Friday
• Adam D. Dean, 29, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Travis M. Mize, 32, 2700 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 a.m. Check fraud, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, failure to register, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of marijuana and conversion.
• Rachel L. Grissom, 30, 900 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:29 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Johnny R. Warnock, 24, 5900 block of North Creal, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Ashley L. Gayer, 37, no address available. Booked 11:13 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• William A. Lewis, 42, 400 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 p.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry, burglary and child molesting.
• George L. Hon, 59, 800 block of Poplar, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Court order.
• Mason D. Coffin, 27, no address available. Booked 5:43 p.m. Conversion and public intoxication.
• Matthew D. Sanderson-Boswell, 24, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 p.m. Domestic battery, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, unlawful possession of a syringe, domestic battery, escape from lawful detention, invasion of privacy (two counts) and resisting law enforcement.
• Larry W. Smith, 52, 500 block of North 13½, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 p.m. Court order.
• Colette J. Wieling, 49, 2500 block of South Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Corey L. Jackson, 42, 2500 block of South Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Billy R. Tryon, 51, 3400 block of South 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 p.m. Criminal mischief and simple assault.
Saturday
• Quianna A. Herron, 18, 5200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Avery E. Herron, 19, 2700 block of East Hassleburger Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Robert I. Williamson, 29, 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Ryan R. Buddle, 31, 2000 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Possession of a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal confinement, auto theft and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.