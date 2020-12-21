Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 21, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday through Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Marvin Dale Strong Jr., 33, 2400 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official; robbery resulting in serious bodily injury; theft; resisting law enforcement; maintaining a common nuisance; unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance; possessing a look-alike substance; and reckless driving.
• Joshua A. Thompson, 35, 10 block of East Velvet Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 p.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday
• Brodie M. Hensley, 25, 3200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:01 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, burglary, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Brian J. Broom, 45, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation, criminal mischief and residential entry.
Saturday
• Amber Compton, 33, 200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 a.m. Conversion.
• Jesse R. Taylor, 35, 100 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:36 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Purnell L. Moore, 38, 1100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated battery.
• Carrie A. Fields, 40, 10 block of Meadow View Drive, Shelburn. Booked 8:15 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Sean P. Dempsey, 36, 2600 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, strangulation, confinement, battery by bodily waste and battery with bodily injury.
Sunday
• Chelsea D. Hayes, 25, 2800 block of Finwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:08 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Maurice K. Shelton, 38, no address available. Booked 2:53 a.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Kyle S. Shultz, 26, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery.
• Julio C. Meda, 26, 10 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Britnay A. Jordan, 21, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Clinton. Booked 6:34 a.m. Auto theft; reckless driving; resisting law enforcement; criminal mischief; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and theft.
• Chad M. Wiggins, 33, 100 block of South Third, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 a.m. Battery by bodily waste, criminal mischief, residential entry and battery by bodily injury.
• Jody A. Cliver, 44, 2300 block of East Florence Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and criminal conversion.
• Wasu W. Laplante, 35, 600 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.
• Corey L. Smalley, 41, 10 block of North Lincoln Street, Thomasboro, Ill. Booked 9:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Heather Mize, 29, no address available. Booked 10:18 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.
Monday
• Leonard J. Fields, 19, 8400 block of South Edison Place, Prairieton. Booked 5:04 a.m. Intimidation and criminal trespass.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.