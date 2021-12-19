Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 19, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Pamela A. Smallwood, 59, 1200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Trent L. Crump, 33, 1900 block of U.S. Route 40, Mulberry Grove, Ill. Booked 11:36 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Thomas J. Traver, 41, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, habitual traffic violator, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.
• Travis C. Stephens, 21, 500 block of South 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Aaron A. Lowe, 32, 3000 block of Oldview, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Richard A. Freedle, 43, no address available. Booked 5:38 p.m. False reporting, domestic battery, conversion and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Darrell W. Wright, 39, 300 block of North Beasley, Sullivan. Booked 7:39 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Glen L. Keltz, 47, Lake Brazilian Estates, Brazil. Booked 7:56 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Deedrah L. Adkins, 24, 2400 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Harley L. Seeling, 21, 10 block of West Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday
• Christopher D. Miller, 32, no address available. Booked 1:43 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, intimidation and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• James L. Stephens, 26, 300 block of Huckshold Drive, Madisonville, Ky. Booked 2:50 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 26, no address available. Booked 3:35 a.m. Conversion, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Avery E. Herron, 19, 2700 block of Hasselburger Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:46 a.m. Possession of handgun without license and theft of a firearm.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
