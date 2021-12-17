Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 18, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Justin M. Curtis, 28, Club Soda, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Devinne M. McDonald, 28, 800 block of West North Street, Brazil. Booked 9:38 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• William S. Matherly, 46, 800 block of West North Street, Brazil. Booked 9:41 a.m. Conversion.
• Jacob A. Sons, 42, 300 block of 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Justin A. Fellows, 36, 2000 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 p.m. Court order.
• Jennifer D. James, 50. Booked 1:23 p.m. domestic battery and aggravated battery.
• Jonathan M. Cooper, 32, 200 block of McKinley, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, failure to appear, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Derrick W. Poirrier, 32, 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Allen M. Alexander, 27, 300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 p.m. Confinement, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph M. Barnett, 32, 2400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Strangulation, burglary of a dwelling and invasion of privacy.
• Jessica M. Pace, 30, 900 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Confinement and visiting a common nuisance.
• Mindy J. Paiva, 38, 700 block of West Illiana Dr, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Court order.
• Glenn B. Forsman, 30, no address available. Booked 6:59 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Wednesday
• Jason J. Long, 40, 6500 block of North Division Road, Shelburn. Booked 1:03 a.m. Invasion of privacy and stalking.
• Christopher G. Webster, 37, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 a.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, and theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories.
• Richard A. Sandlin, 55, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:31 a.m. Escape from lawful detention.
• Johnny A. Bailey, 31, 3700 block of East Markle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:40 a.m. Auto theft.
• Maxey M. Bailey, 29, 3700 block of East Markle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 a.m. Theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
