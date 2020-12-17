Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 17, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Bret D. Jeffries, 27, 8300 block of South Larkins Stre, Rosedale. Booked 2:49 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Dannielle D. Cook, 32, 300 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. False informing and resisting law enforcement.
• Jose M. Espinosa, 32, 300 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Jacob E. White, 35, 200 block of Sibley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts) and possession of stolen property.
• Matthew T. Engle, 25, 600 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, auto theft (two counts) and dealing in methamphetamine.
• William R. Tesky, 22, 1900 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Lawrence W. Lalumendier, 42, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Thursday
• Terry R. Coker, 49, 8100 block of East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ashley J. Waltermire, 30, 300 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 a.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, legend drug prescription violation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher J. Miller, 19, 400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 a.m. Possession of handgun without license and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
