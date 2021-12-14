Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 16, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Austellous J. Cherry, 25, 500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:26 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph M. Sturma, 47, 10 block of West Ferris, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Cory W. Higgins, 20, 500 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Nicole L. Norton, 33, 400 block of Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft (two counts).
• Larrin M. Knight, 26, 5200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Erik R. Boaz, 29, 10 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 p.m. Escape from lawful detention.
Monday
• Juan C. Cagal, 30, 200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shane J. Johnson, 31, 6500 block of North Robertson, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Marvin D. Strong Jr., 34, 2400 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, resisting law enforcement and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
