Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 16, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Drew Sluder, 41, 4100 block of West National, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 a.m. Public intoxication and battery with bodily injury.
• Brian Alexander, 41, 200 block of North 23rd, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 a.m. Auto theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cedric R. Fleming, 31, 600 block of North Ash, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Thadias J. Carpenter, 27, 2900 block of Crawford, Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Anthony M. Williamson, 25, 1600 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts).
• James R. Williams, 64, no address available. Booked 9:11 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday
• Phillip A. Foster, 26, 300 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts); domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16; strangulation; intimidation; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Chelsea C. Lee, 44, 800 block of North 20th Street, Mattoon, Ill. Booked 12:49 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• William C. Laycock, 54, 300 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and domestic battery.
• Christopher M. Head, 31, 2400 block of South Knightridge Road, Bloomington. Booked 4:13 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Wade Bennett, 29, 900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.
• Tyler D. Norris, 22, 7400 block of North 40th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:05 p.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Story L. Crabtree, 32, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 p.m. Burglary.
• Dshawn J. Bass, 36, 2200 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
