Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 14, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Frank R. Reedy, 47, 1300 block of North County Road, Brazil. Booked 8:31 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, false reporting and possession of stolen property.
• Levelle D. Tovar, 39, 200 block of 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 a.m. Criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Brian Holingsworth, 32, 700 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, and battery by bodily waste.
• Lindsey England, 20, 100 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).
• Donald W. Gilbert, 32, 2200 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Abigail R. Russell, 20, 10 block of South State Street, Shelburn. Booked 9:23 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and residential entry.
Saturday
• Devon W. Fitzsimmons, 24, 10 block of Crescent Drive, Greencastle. Booked 12:14 a.m. Dealing in a look-alike substance, possessing a look-alike substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Marissa A. Jones, 28, 700 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 a.m. Pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness.
• Johnathon P. Grigsby, 53, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 a.m. Parole violation.
• Kevin A. Roberts, 19, 500 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:54 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Kenni M. Dickens, 25, 1900 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Theft, counterfeiting and criminal conversion.
• Steven W. Rickard, 33, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, reckless homicide, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Sunday
• David D Long, 21, 300 block of Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Brandy E. Reeves, 21, 1800 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. Criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building; unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jennifer L. Snow, 25, 4200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 a.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
