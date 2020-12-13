Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 13, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Paul J. Blitz, 31, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 a.m. Intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Amber N. Nunley, 31, 1200 block of North Taylor Road, Oaktown. Booked 3:32 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, theft and pointing loaded firearm at another person.
• Eric P. Balciunas, 31, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Steven D. Williams, 38, 1200 block of North Taylor Road, Oaktown. Booked 4:49 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and theft.
• Kyler S. Key, 28, 2400 block of East Quinn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury to pregnant woman, domestic battery (two counts), criminal mischief, residential entry, interference with the reporting of a crime and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Anthony W. Lynn-Morris, 25, 3200 block of East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 p.m. Conversion.
Wednesday
• Remington S. Diaz-Hernandez, 30, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and false reporting.
• Kelsee M. Roberts, 26, 600 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling; unlawful use of a police radio; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and false reporting.
• Marco P. Zanandrea, 39, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 a.m. Residential entry.
• Charles J. Gabbard, 36, 200 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Theft and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Dolores I. Anderson, 57, 1400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jennifer L. Snow, 25, 2700 block of Dimmick Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
Thursday
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 33, 100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Jacob W. Cross, 19, 6500 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 a.m. Minor possession of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Gregory B. Sappenfield, 55, 1700 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Timothy E. Stockwell, 24, 400 block of North Keggy Street, Jasonville. Booked 5:30 a.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery committed with deadly weapon and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Terry W. Wilson, 33, 1600 block of North First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Shakiylah S. Kelley, 29, 200 block of Jackson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to pregnant woman.
• Devon D. Ellington, 22, no address available. Booked 11:57 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and intimidation.
• Benjamin L. Jones, 31, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Hanna M. Petty, 23, 7900 block of Greenwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 p.m. Domestic battery and residential entry.
• Richard Fagg, 50, no address available. Booked 6:05 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and confinement.
• Mark A. Stedman, 24, 3200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 p.m. Resisting law enforcement,
• Jensen L. Kelch, 30, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
Friday
• Jane E. Cox, 32, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Mitchell N. Mundy, 19, 200 block of West Evans Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
