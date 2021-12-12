Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 12, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Travis A. Anderson, 49, 2500 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 a.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt, no operator's license in possession and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Joshua M. Gatewood, 34, no address available. Booked 12:31 p.m. Arson.
• James A. Lowery, 27, 900 block of East Private Road 50 South, Center Point. Booked 1:58 p.m. Residential entry and auto theft.
• Jalin J. Hulett, 18, 1900 block of South 19th St, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, battery and fraud.
• Vaughn D. Evinger, 52, 200 block of South McIlroy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Jami D. Garrard, 27, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:33 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, battery, battery by bodily waste, criminal mischief and public nudity.
• Edward K. Britt, 35, 300 block of South Fourth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Cody V. Murdock, 34, 10 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 p.m. Possession of syringe, unlawful possession of syringe, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Larry W. Smith, 52, 500 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 p.m. Court order.
Saturday
• Audrey R. Laughrey, 36, 6600 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of a controlled substance.
• Gage T. Brumley, 21, 600 block of South Ninth, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 a.m. Theft, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Annalaura K. Pike, 28, 300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Richard C. Fields, 42, 2400 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:50 a.m. Invasion of privacy; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua A. Thompson, 36, 10 block of East Velvet Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 a.m. Habitual traffic violator and possession of a controlled substance.
• Daniel R. Hopkins, 49, 1700 block of North Linder, Chicago, Ill. Booked 3:20 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of paraphernalia and theft.
• Trent A. Land, 34, 800 block of East Chaney Street, Sullivan. Booked 4:17 p.m. Court order.
• Lisa Purcell, 49, 400 block of South 11th Street, Brazil. Booked 9:37 p.m. Driving while intoxicated.
• James L. Lockard, 60, 1700 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
Sunday
• Jessica M. Singh, 30, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Adam S. Rogers, 44, 1900 block of East Lexington Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Scott W. Hiter, 48, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 a.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Helen A. Donham, 63, 1300 block of West Sycamore Court, Clinton. Booked 5:40 a.m. No valid driver's license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.