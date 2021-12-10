Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 11, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Darlisha L. Isabell, 26, 1500 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 a.m. Kidnapping and burglary of a dwelling.
• Harlan R. Flake, 35, 2300 block of West Miller Street, Indianapolis. Booked 1:59 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and auto theft.
• Anita K. Rehmel, 45, 300 block of West Griffith Street, Shelburn. Booked 3:13 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Jeffery R. Isle, 59, 1400 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 p.m. Marijuana cultivation, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Adam G. Pickens, 33, 300 block of East Morris Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 p.m. Conversion.
• Lucas M. Vilchuck, 32, 1300 block of South Vandyks Street, Pimento. Booked 7:58 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Tiffany M. Baldwin, 34, 400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Wyatt H.C. Minero, 26, 100 block of West Stan Mar Estates Drive, Brazil. Booked 8:36 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Austin L. Donham, 22, 10 block of South Ninth, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 p.m. Conversion and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday
• Armon D. Bassett, 34, 1100 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Brandon W. Lowe, 36, 1500 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 a.m. Criminal mischief and burglary.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
