Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 10, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Dec. 4 to 8, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Dec. 4
• Myranda A. Akers, 28, 10 block of Van Buren Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jamie M. Goodwin, 39, 400 block of Old Paris Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Michael C. Niccum, 57, 200 block of South Hobson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and invasion of privacy.
• Donald E. Snavely, 42, 1300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 p.m. Conversion, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael A. Taylor Jr., 25, 1300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Eric R. Atterson, 43, 2500 block of North 27th St, Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Lavonte Baker, 22, 100 block of Cambridge, Streamwood, Ill. Booked 8:50 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
Dec. 5
• Simon C. King, 38, 10 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Raymond M. Reynolds, 56, 1100 block of South First Street, Dugger. Booked 6:06 a.m. Burglary.
• Casey A. Hollifield, 22, 2100 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery committed with deadly weapon, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and burglary of dwelling that results in serious bodily injury.
• Dakota L. Miller, 27, 400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery committed with deadly weapon, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and burglary of dwelling that results in serious bodily injury.
• Jared K. Johnson, 24, 1600 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Edwin C. Russell, 44, 2200 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:34 p.m. Auto theft.
• Justice Shumaker, 19, 2300 block of Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Phoenix Colyer, 18, no address available. Booked 6:09 p.m. Domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Erick A. Johnson, 46, 200 block of Sibley Ave, Terre Haute. Booked 6:45 p.m. Domestic battery.
Dec. 6
• Brian K. Roberson, 30, 2900 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 a.m. Domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Brian A. Hollingsworth, 32, no address available. Booked 4:10 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Larry D. Harris, 35, 1400 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 a.m. Criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance, and possession of stolen property.
• Matthew L. Conder, 29, 100 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Katlyn P. Strain, 19, 500 block of South Winthrop Court, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Dec. 7
• Michael A. Wycoff, 49, 4800 block of North Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life.
• Brandon M. Williams, 28, 300 block of South Brown Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Heidi A. Lakin, 20, 7600 block of U.S. 41, Rosedale. Booked 2:25 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling; residential entry; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possessing paraphernalia.
• David S. Hall, 51, no address available. Booked 4:18 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Kayla A. Emswiller, 29, 900 block of South Morgan, Brazil. Booked 10:49 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Mark A. Wilson, 34, Bunker Hill. Booked 11:39 a.m. Aggravated battery.
• Jennifer D. Branch, 38, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Rusty J. Brandenburg, 29, 200 block of Morton, Terre Haute. Booked 6:47 p.m. Theft, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
• Jalon A. Shaffer, 25, 300 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Max L. Allsup, 36, 100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jennifer L. Snow, 25, 2700 block of Dimmick Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
Dec. 8
• Michael Ortega, 31, 300 block of Red Pine Place, Perris, Calif. Booked 12:04 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Frankie L. Deweese, 51, 1000 block of South Main Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 1:01 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious registration number, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
