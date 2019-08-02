The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Timothy Glen Scott, 26, 100 block South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Larry Faulkner, 37, 200 block North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Dustin R. Carter, 20, 700 block East Main Street, Farmersburg. Booked 4:14 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Jason A. Essex, 31, 10200 block Rosedale, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Friday
• Kimberly Renee McMurray, 43, 1700 block South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:00 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with expired plates, driving while suspended.
• Jared E. Johnson, 22, 1400 block Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 a.m. Dealing in marijuana.
• Heidi A. Lakin, 18, 7600 block US 41, Rosedale. Booked 1:25 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling and residential entry.
• Felton Erwin Johnson, 54, 1800 block North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 a.m. Driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, improper or no tail or plate light, failure to signal for turn or lane change, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, false reporting or informing.
• Ronald G. Price, 49, 1400 block South 13th 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
