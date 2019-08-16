The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Genevieve Timms, 37, 9500 block East Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 a.m. Small claims.
• Michael J. Norris, 20, 1400 block Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:07 a.m. Residential entry and battery.
• John C. Nesting, 62, 2600 block North 13th 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in meth and possession of meth.
• James A. Taylor, 61, 2300 block Miller Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dolores Anderson, 56, 1400 block Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:08 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving while suspended.
• Corey A. Akons, 34, 1600 block South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 p.m. Possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
• Brent P. Hamblen, 46, 2300 block South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• David Michael Cunningham, 52, 500 block South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
• Leroy Lewis Fryer, 41, 900 block South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 p.m. Out-of-state warrant.
Friday
• Edwin A. Goings, 67, 1900 block Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license.
• David L. Bell IV, 32, 100 block South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.
• Heather L. Musgrove, 47, 3100 block North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
• Donald Edward Francis, 31, 1600 block Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Richard Paul Martello, 22, transient, Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
