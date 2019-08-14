Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 14, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Kylee M. Hutt, 32, 2100 block of Hendricks, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 a.m. Theft, auto theft, conversion and false informing.
• Dustin L. Hojem, 32, 9800 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Brenda S. Doolittle, 58, no address available.. Booked 3:49 p.m. Public intoxication by alcohol, theft from motor vehicle and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle used in commission of a crime.
• Shane Stout, 37, 900 block of East Pike, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 p.m. Parole violation.
• Edward J. White, 34, 1500 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, and domestic battery.
• Tina J. Valentine, 49, no address available. Booked 8:54 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• James R. Williams Jr., 32, 1400 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Tyler E. Brenton, 24, 1000 block of South Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 9:55 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Cameron R. Fagg, 29, 3300 block of East Margaret Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:25 p.m. Criminal trespass and burglary.
• Aaron C. Gardner, 31, 300 block of West Shanklin, Jasonville. Booked 10:43 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Jackie L. Howard, 20, 600 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 p.m. Possession of stolen property.
• Mariah L. Keller, 30, 10 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:41 p.m. Burglary.
Wednesday
• Julie Renee Bryan, 32, 3000 block of South 9½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 a.m. Possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael D. Brown, 46, 1400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 a.m. Residential entry.
• Taylor Huffington, 21, 7100 block of North Private Road, Shelburn. Booked 3:45 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dominique N. Ramon, 21, 1800 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Donald L. Norris, 30, 1400 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:46 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft and criminal mischief.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.