Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 28, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Justin M. Richardson, 21, 1400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Paul A. Lovell, 42, 2100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 p.m. Modification.
• Marshall R. Riker, 35, 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Pamela L. Johnson, 32, 4300 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Jessica R. Scank, 37, 500 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• Lewis R. Ross, 40, 1100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Hope N. Bennett, 41, 100 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:52 p.m. Possession of marijuana, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Larry W. Smith, 50, 1800 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Larry G. Dimond, 56, 1900 block of Third, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 p.m. Failure to provide vehicle registration certificate, expired plates, improper or no tail or plate light, driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Charles Michael Ahnert, 49, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, failure to return to lawful detention, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (two counts) and resisting law enforcement.
• Brandi N. Newburn, 38, 300 block of West Olive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Criminal conversion.
• Tamara Carroll, 36, 1700 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday
• Jeremy R. Thomas, 31, 2400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:04 a.m. Conversion.
• Denney J. Johnson, 50, 1100 block of Greenleaf Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cory J. Pearce, 21, 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.
• Truman W. Vinson V, 21, 2200 block of Wilbur Road, Martinsville. Booked 12:59 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Hayden D. Crowder, 21, 5800 block of Annahill Court, Avon. Booked 2:57 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Zachary A. Edington-Hensley, 25, 5300 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
