Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 26, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Conlee C. Turner, 20, 6800 block of South Sullivan Place, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 a.m. Small claims, possession of a synthetic drug, maintaining a common nuisance and dealing in a controlled substance.
• Dustin S. Taylor, 38, 1600 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 a.m. Criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Cameron R. Andrade, 18, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 a.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, theft, battery and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Tony Sly, 52, 3200 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 a.m. Small claims.
• Allison J. Jenkins, 34, 2700 block of Dimmick Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Maggie S. Ellis, 47, no address available. Booked 11:43 a.m. Conversion.
• Jessica V. Baker, 33, 10 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Habitual offender.
• David R. White, 56, 7600 block of East Red Cherry Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• John Victor Fox Sr., 48, 1000 block of Israel Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:09 p.m. Court order.
• Wesley E. Charlton, 51, no address available. Booked 6:35 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Katlyn M. Smith, 22, 10 block of North 37th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Rita K. Goodman, 54, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shawn D. Moran, 40, 7600 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 p.m. Dealing in a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance; possession of a synthetic drug; possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Joseph R. Canulli, 52, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Clyde J. Grisby, 43, 200 block of North Chicago, Brazil. Booked 10:20 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Javier I. Garrett, 30, 1100 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Jerrad C. Hayes, 33, 8000 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Carla Denny, 58, 1700 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 p.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Austin R. Parker, 22, 1100 block of North Tardunto Lane, Monrovia. Booked 11:45 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday
• Melissa L. Nebergall, 34, 3400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Public intoxication.
• Justin S. Anderson, 39, 800 block of Honey Hills Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Janice Louise Gilliland, 36, 10 block of East Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Terry A. Elkins, 54, 100 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; visiting a common nuisance; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of methamphetamine (three counts) and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).
• Christian Sergent, 20, 3900 block of West 500 North, Worthington. Booked 1:26 a.m. Disorderly conduct, public intoxication and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Joshua Cain Brinson, 26, 6400 block of West Public Road, Coalmont. Booked 2:42 p.m. Theft, possession of paraphernalia (two counts), driving while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Arron R. Rodriguez, 33, 10 block of East Church Street, Brazil. Booked 4:19 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Kyra M. Grindle, 19, 2100 block of Frisco Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 a.m. Criminal recklessness; criminal confinement; burglary while armed with deadly weapon; intimidation; pointing loaded firearm at another person; dealing in methamphetamine; unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance; and driving while suspended.
• Jessie C. Maesch, 36, 1700 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Criminal trespass and theft.
• Aaron Colburn, 21, 100 block of Kentucky Street, Danville. Booked 6:01 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Erica Boruff, 23, 500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:47 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Andrea Lafata, 24, 2000 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 p.m. Fraud, disregarding stop sign, driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Terrence Jackson, 54, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Mekyel I. Crawl, 19, 1600 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 p.m. Battery.
• Khaleeq A. Jackson-Bey, 24, 10 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Danielle N. Denton, 32, 4200 block of South Springhill, Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Larry B. Kelsheimer, 51, 3900 block of West Thralls Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Francis E. Blair II, 21, 2200 block of North Tabertown Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 p.m. Neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Jacob A. Johnson, 26, 4200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 p.m. Possession of marijuana, and possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance.
• Steven L. Lark, 55, 6400 block of Cox Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Nichole Hiner, 33, 8700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Mohammed Alshalan, 26, 1100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• James E. Clinton, 62, 7900 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Ashley N. Long, 21, 900 block of Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Dana K. Rutledge, 31, 1100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Richard L. Thompson, 51, 500 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Driving motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday
• Aaron Walker, 34, 9000 block of Spring Creek Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:04 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brian A. Long, 40, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Matthew R. Valentine, 34, 100 block of Monroe Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
• Lane Kennedy, 19, 7600 block of North 920 West, Shipshewana. Booked 4:32 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Stephen D. Kellams, 27, 3600 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Johnathan L. Ready, 42, 1600 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
