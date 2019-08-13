Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 13, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Paul J. Parsons, 24, 4100 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 p.m. Direct contempt of court and escape from lawful detention.
• Damon R. Pruitt, 26, Rosedale. Booked 3:55 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Cody R. Powers, 30, 1100 block of East Mary Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Leneice N. Horns, 42, 2300 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• George L. Ross, 63, 1000 block of North County Road, Brazil. Booked 6:21 p.m. Public intoxication by alcohol.
• Evan Wilford, 33, 1400 block of Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:24 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Laurie A. Cheesman, 47, 2400 block of Heck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Forgery.
• Lawrence W. Lalumendier, 41, 600 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 p.m. Battery and aggravated battery.
• Michael E. Johnson, 36, 9500 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Angel R. Rapier, 38, 1000 block of Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Lucas A. West, 34, 9200 block of Greencastle, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended (two counts).
Tuesday
• Briella N. Ellis, 20, 2800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Vicencio Velasco-Martinez, 46, 1700 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:02 a.m. Court order.
• Gregory A. McLeish, 55, 4800 block of North Whispering Woods Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
