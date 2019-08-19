Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 19, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Christopher T. Callas, 37, 3500 block of Shephard Road, Freedom. Booked 10:07 a.m. Conversion.
• John Davis, 48, no address available. Booked 11:25 a.m. Conversion, interference in the reporting of a crime, confinement and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Luke Menser, 18, 3800 block of Gilford Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:56 a.m. Minor consuming alcohol.
• Joyce M. Allen, 40, 10 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Tyler M. Sanchez, 24, 2100 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Patrick Sharp, 32, 2900 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 p.m. Possession/use of legend drug, theft, carrying a handgun without a license, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and habitual offender.
• Kristin L. Rogers, 40, 900 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Peter O. Roberts Jr., 34, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Heather L. Roberts, 36, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:07 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
Monday
• Terry W. Wilson, 31, 1600 block of North First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 a.m. Theft, possession of paraphernalie, criminal trespass, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Jessica B. Allison, 28, 2700 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael C. Feier, 48, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 a.m. Driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Jeffrey M. Breder, 27, 1100 block of North Indiana 59, Brazil. Booked 1:33 a.m. Reckless driving.
• Rondol D. Wilbourn, 30, 500 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 a.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
