Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 4, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Teena D. Laponsie, 38, 2900 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 a.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Gary M. Kirby, 44, 2900 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Rodney A. Lawson, 37, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and escape from lawful detention.
• Derrick L. Blakely, 29, 1400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 p.m. Sex offender residency offense.
• Darrell J. Liffick, 40, 100 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Adam J. McEwen, 34, 4200 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation.
• Robert D. Cox, 33, 2000 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 p.m. False informing and possession of methamphetamine.
• Scott J. Smith, 49, 5300 block of West County Road 425 North, Sullivan. Booked 6 p.m. Court order.
• Paul Richard Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Court order.
• Jerome Potter, 66, 400 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Ryan A. Dagey, 36, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Candace B. Jones, 20, 600 block of South 19th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Conversion.
• Steven J. Massutti, 38, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Anthony W. Shaw, 41, 2500 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Steve F. Lemon, 63, 1600 block of Tabertown, Seelyville. Booked 11:04 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• William W. Taylor, 41, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kevin McKenzie, 51, 2600 block of East River Road, Clay City. Booked 11:52 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Saturday
• Sara M. Pruett, 30, 2000 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Sharrica Johnson, 39, 1600 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Cody L. Carver, 28, 7300 block of Indiana 46, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 a.m. Domestic battery..
• Cody W. Doss, 25, 300 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 a.m. Conversion.
• Mary E. Taft, 30, 700 block of North Watson, Sullivan. Booked 2:43 a.m. Intimidation, invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
• Harvey Eaglin, 40, 2000 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 a.m. Battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
