Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 20, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• George A. Parker, 54, 3200 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 a.m. Driving while suspended.
• Brandon L. Harris, 33, 100 block of East Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Mary E. Marshall, 46, 700 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tersh S. Scamihorn, 45, 800 block of West Polk, Charleston, Ill. Booked 3:23 p.m. Criminal mischief, auto theft, carrying a handgun without a license (two counts), possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Donald Snavely, 40, 600 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 p.m. Conversion.
• David Hammond, 30, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman, battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal confinement and invasion of privacy.
• Evan D. Wilford, 33, 1000 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Criminal confinement.
• Miya C. Rivera, 46, 10 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 6:08 p.m. Conversion.
• Carl Lee Wiegand II, 33, 7300 block of East First Drive, Riley. Booked 6:31 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Brandan L. Heckelsmiller, 18, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:52 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Troy R. Hines, 33, 2000 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.
• Shawna M. Thompson, 19, 200 block of West Wheeler, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Lori A. Denbo, 53, 300 block of South Indiana 59, Rockville. Booked 9:45 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Stephanie L. Ebler, 36, no address available. Booked 10:51 p.m. Domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Amanda Mae Tomas-Chun, 32, 1400 block of Maryland Street, Covington, Ky. Booked 2:14 a.m. Criminal conversion, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert J. Chlebowski, 39, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 a.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, resisting law enforcement, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Sheldon J Warren, 26, 2200 block of East Haythorne, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol.
• Roxanna Frakes, 30, Terre Haute. Booked 6:21 a.m. Conversion and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
