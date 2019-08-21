Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 21, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Jakob D. Carlson, 18, 1100 block of East French Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; minor possession of alcohol; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Joseph A. Greene, 36, 2000 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 a.m. Domestic battery.
• David G. Bouffard, 38, no address available. Booked 2:46 p.m. Theft, invasion of privacy and criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Bradley S. Phillips, 30, 600 block of Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 p.m. Probation violation.
• Scott D. Eisman, 46, 1100 block of East Gibbs Avenue, Rosedale. Booked 5:54 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• William M. Craffets, 35, 3300 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:50 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• James H. Grantham, 26, no address available. Booked 9:14 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan L. Cheesman, 20, 2200 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Chad R. Hall, 43, 8000 block of South Indiana 63, Terre Haute. Booked 11:43 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Wednesday
• Nathan Allen, 23, 7400 block of North Thayer Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Misty L. Kennedy, 42, 200 block of West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Taylor Nash, 21, 100 block of East Cummings Street, Brownstown. Booked 2:09 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Emily V. Ready, 19, 1000 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Harlen L. Stevens, 18, 1000 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
