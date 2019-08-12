Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 12, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Miguel Serna-Rodriguez, 26, 500 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael P. Loudermilk, 45, 1100 block of South Harbor Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Hunter S. Cullison, 20, 5100 block of East County Road 600 North, Shelburn. Booked 12:17 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ryan A. Dagey, 36, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Eric D. Roberts, 32, 500 block of Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and auto theft.
• Robert Lavern Thompson, 49, 1000 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 p.m. Receiving stolen auto parts and possession of methamphetamine.
• Patrick D. Tarwater, 38, 2200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• William D. Linville, 61, 600 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lameki Y. Owens, 28, 400 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:54 p.m. Battery against public safety official and disorderly conduct.
• Christopher M. Caldwell, 37, 2100 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and false reporting.
Monday
• Cleve L. Daugherty, 53, 100 block of North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:41 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Christi M. Daugherty, 49, 100 block of North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation (two counts) and resisting law enforcement.
• Paul J. Westberry, 42, 2400 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Brittany N. Wallace, 33, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Culton R. Davis, 52, 500 block of West Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 a.m. Driving while suspended, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and invasion of privacy.
• Jenafer N. Kopp, 34, no address available. Booked 4:47 a.m. False reporting.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.