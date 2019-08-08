Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 8, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Tiffany Powell, 31, 1000 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Public intoxication by alcohol.
Tuesday
• Raymond M. Scott, 32, 1000 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 p.m. Public intoxication by alcohol.
• Daniel L. Phelps, 37, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 p.m. Residential entry.
• Brodi S. Cogar, 24, 3900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:01 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Samantha J. Douglas, 43, 300 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Jonathan W. Hayden, 28, 500 block of Valley Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:30 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Paul R. Johnson, 39, 100 block of First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Conversion.
• Nathaniel J. Johnson, 38, 300 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
Wednesday
• Dylan E. Shank, 32, 4800 block of West Sarah Myers Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Possession of marijuana (two counts).
• Robert L. Sekerak, 37, no address available. Booked 8:16 a.m. Disorderly conduct and probation order violation.
• Anthony Malone, 57, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 a.m. Intimidation, confinement and domestic battery.
• Zachary A. Moore, 31, 1800 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 a.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and criminal mischief.
• John Keller, 18, 5200 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:53 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling, residential entry, shoplifting and possession of paraphernalia.
• Clifton Winslow, 47, 1400 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 a.m. Strangulation and battery.
• Amy L. Estep, 38, 1500 block of East Harlem Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Ronald L. Reik, 59, 5500 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• James M. Stout, 37, 1100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; false informing/reporting; possession of handgun without license, altered gun identification, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, theft of a firearm; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Dwayne L. Porter, 58, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, residential entry and possession of paraphernalia.
• Derrick E. Riggs, 20, 500 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Domestic battery, confinement and battery.
• William Laycock, 52, 200 block of South Hobson, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Susan N. Elam, 31, 1500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• April M. Weddle, 33, 500 block of South First Street, Farmersburg. Booked 11:32 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, driving while suspended (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Thursday
• Terry W. Malone, 41, 2100 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Christopher Baber, 23, 3400 block of East Cottom Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Delton Harris, 48, no address available. Booked 1:34 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Thomas A. Fennell, 28, 1500 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 5:17 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, other (not classified), and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
