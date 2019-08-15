Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 15, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Jeffrey W. Crews, 50, 1500 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hashish or hash oil; burglary of a dwelling; auto theft; resisting law enforcement; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; reckless driving; driving while suspended; operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person; and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• William A. Eggers, 29, 300 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Christopher J. Farrell, 28, 100 block of Doe Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and residential entry.
• Dominic A. Pope, 31, 1400 block of Chestnut, Terre Haute. Booked 2:59 p.m. Probation order violation.
• Troy Hood, 61, 500 block of West Riggy, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 p.m. Conversion.
• James B. Wingler, 45, 1400 block of Indiana 63 South, Terre Haute. Booked 6:29 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael Smith, 33, 2600 block of Winthrop Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Darielle Jordan, 27, 800 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Residential entry and disorderly conduct.
• Isaac Levy, 22, 2600 block of Sibley, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Possession of marijuana and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• Jonathan Jeanty, 22, 1100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Gregory M. Newton, 22, no address available. Booked 11:10 p.m. Court order.
Thursday
• Eddie J. Morgan, 54, 500 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 a.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy (three counts).
• Michael Anthony Isbill, 33, 1500 block of First, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Criminal confinement, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Anthony S. Marvel, 25, 4400 block of Cook Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Holly L. Ramirez, 30, 300 block of South Sixth, Farmersburg. Booked 1:32 a.m. Auto theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Nicholas J. Freeman, 22, 2700 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 a.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Absalom Bonilla-Sanchez, 26, no address available. Booked 6:04 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.