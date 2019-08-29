Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 29, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Cole E. Higgins, 30, 3100 block of East Feree Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Sean M. Stephens, 26, 7300 block of South Indiana 63, Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Terri T. Woodruff, 42, 300 block of North Collax Street, Brazil. Booked 10:54 a.m. Theft and forgery of identification card.
• Shawn L. Coleman, 18, 1900 block of North Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 11:21 a.m. Battery.
• Charles E. Howell, 50, 2500 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and criminal recklessness (two counts).
• Cortney O. Brenton, 22, 2400 block of West Edgewood Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Austin A. Byrley, 21, 9500 block of North Lenderman, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Maranda R. Reed, 31, 1500 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:06 p.m. Driving while suspended (two counts).
• Billy R. Tate, 39, 1500 block of North Third, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Zachary Stableton, 26, 2300 block of Morton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to pregnant woman (two counts).
• Jessica L. Beal, 34, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:04 p.m. Failure to appear.
• William C. Loney, 31, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Connor E. Fuzesi, 30, 300 block of North State Street, Sullivan. Booked 9:22 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christopher M. Snodgrass, 21, no address available. Booked 10:42 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joseph E. Korenski, 38, 10 block of Heritage Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Thursday
• Joe A. Thompson, 43, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 a.m. Domestic battery and battery.
• Aaron M. Shattuck, 37, 1900 block of East Buena Vista Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Howard J. Moody, 37, 1900 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:39 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christopher S. Carney, 42, 800 block of North Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Shaquille J. Peterson, 26, 2800 block of East Phylbeck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Driving motor vehicle while suspended.
• Kari Timberman, 18, 1000 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 a.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• John R. Smith, 25, 4300 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 a.m. Domestic battery and intimidation.
• Dennis W. Coleman, 34, 1000 block of South Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 6:48 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
