The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Brian Mangin, 42, 7100 block Sandlick Road, Freedom, Indiana. Booked 9:28 a.m. Possession of meth.
• Kevin Markovich, 33, 2600 block Dillman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 a.m. Possession of a synthetic drug.
• Zachary M. Craffets, 21, 400 block Florida Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Umaru Deen, 25, 3000 block Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:43 a.m. Court order.
• Robert K. Peterson, 39, 404 Court Plaza, Sullivan. Booked 1:57 p.m. Court order.
• Bridgette Lynette Manning, 55, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Theft and burglary. Booked 2:12 p.m.
• Drew Michael Morgan, 21, 3400 block East Carol Avenue, North Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Spencer B. Williams, 34, 1200 block west Ewing Street, Clinton, Indiana. Booked 4:16 p.m. Probation order violation.
• Lish Dycus, 20, 2300 block Fullerton Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 5:03 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and possession of marijuana.
• Tyler K. Sams, 27, 2900 block North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Parole violation; out of state warrant.
• Arthur E. Harris, 67, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 p.m. Possession of a synthetic drug, domestic battery, strangulation, failure to report, possession of paraphernalia.
• David Wright, 18, 8300 block Crimson Court, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of hash oil.
• Dalton Belcher, 19, 1800 block South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Possession of hash oil, possession of marijuana, illegal possession and transportation of an alcoholic beverage on a public highway, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Nicole Miller, 29, 4000 block Peppertree Street, Cocoa, Florida. Booked 7:46 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jacie Sharon Kay Beasley, 22, 1600 block North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Gerald L. Reedy, 35, 1300 block North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sierra Lucille Wheeler, 23, 9600 block Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Caleb B. Andracki, 26, 899 Stewart Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kimberly J. Miller, 50, 400 block South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Dylan R. Sinn, 34, 700 block South 25th Street , Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 p.m. Habitual offender.
• Terry Allen Haney, 51, 1800 block North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:43 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday
• Ashley Ann Johnson, 27, 700 block North Sharon Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 a.m. Conversion, domestic battery and confinement.
• Shane E. Bowling, 59, 1300 block Third Street, Covington, Indiana. Booked 12:38 a.m. Controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
• Jason Allen Essex, 31, 10200 block Rosedale Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert Charles Albrecht, 31, 3700 block East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert E. Fennell, 28, transient, Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Joshua Cole Fischer, 27, 600 block South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jakita S. Brown, 31, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 a.m. Child restraint system violation, driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Tamara Carroll, 36, 1700 block South17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
