Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 1, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Tasha N. Burchett, 33, 3100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 a.m. Driving while suspended.
• Obenson Sillon, 21, Heritage Trail, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 p.m. Sexual misconduct with minor/statutory rape.
• Eric P. Ornduff, 40, 500 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. Petition to revoke bond.
• Larry L. Smith, 35, 10 block of North 37th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Court order.
• Clifton Winslow, 47, 1400 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 p.m. Battery and strangulation.
• Darrell A. Hill, 50, 300 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Damon L. Reiber, 24, 6300 block of North Robinson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Lafaette I. Garrett, 36, 2400 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:26 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Ricky A. Cooksey, 35, 8000 North County Road 400 East, Brazil. Booked 6:51 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance; dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Hunter L. Craft, 24, 300 block of Anderson Street, Rockville. Booked 7:40 p.m. Conversion.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 32, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:38 p.m. Intimidation.
• John Lorenze, 58, 8600 block of East Tryon Drive, Pimento. Booked 10:32 p.m. Criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, and pointing loaded firearm at another person.
Thursday
• Thomas A. Fennell, 28, 1500 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Darrell Grayless, 46, 300 block of North Epworth, Brazil. Booked 1:10 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Lewis E. Wallace, 47, 1000 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 a.m. Intimidation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Casey M. Query, 25, 5400 block of West French Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Aleisa Y. Ekine, 53, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 a.m. Battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
