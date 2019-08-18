Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 18, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Justin D. Dawson, 42, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 a.m. Auto theft and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• Jaylend D. Brown, 25, 2200 block of Silver Maple Court, Indianapolis. Booked 12:01 p.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kenneth G. Sanders, 26, 9900 block of Grotto Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 a.m. Battery.
• Donald L. Whitaker, 52, 600 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Disorderly conduct, carrying a handgun without a license, pointing loaded firearm at another person and public intoxication.
• Frank D. Porter Jr., 21, 2300 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary and theft.
• Brian W. Otte, 41, 3000 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief and conversion.
• April C. Harris, 40, 1100 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Kenny W. Cheesman, 45, 2600 block of Dillman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:46 p.m. Domestic battery (three counts).
• Andrew S. Matherly, 35, 3500 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Court order.
• Paul Richard Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 p.m. Court order.
• Frankie M. Cox, 26, 7800 block of North County Road 650 West, Brazil. Booked 7:42 p.m. Court order.
• Guy A. Switzer, 28, 600 block of Grant Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:01 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and residential entry.
• Matt Meadows, 33, 2100 block of North Second Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (two counts) and driving while suspended.
• Jerred J. Owens, 41, 1200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:52 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Kellie R. Akers, 30, 300 block of West Olive Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and theft.
• Steven M. Pierce, 50, 900 block of North Main Street, Sullivan. Booked 9:53 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Jay D. Hann, 34, 2800 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Goldie E. Maness, 22, 2800 block of Kussner Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday
• David J. Featherston, 24, 2700 block of East Phylbeck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 a.m. Domestic battery.
• John M. Jessie, 31, 4100 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Taylor D. Leigh, 24, 1700 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 a.m. Domestic battery.
• David S. Hall, 49, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Christopher L. Butler, 33, 1300 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 p.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving while suspended.
• Elizabeth S. Moore, 28, 8900 block of North Murphy, Brazil. Booked 6:44 p.m. Arson, criminal mischief, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brett Hiland, 29, 1000 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:51 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Trenton J. Threlkeld, 19, 3700 block of East Linn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:30 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Katherine Y. Davis, 27, 200 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael T. Edwards, 21, 500 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Battery.
• Brian W. Gosnell, 47, 4400 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ashley N. Simpson, 22, 3300 block of South 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 p.m. Battery.
Sunday
• Cameron Cox, 23, 7800 block of Washington Avenue, Evansville. Booked 12:16 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua C. Linker, 26, 200 block of East Easterday Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Booked 12:17 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
• Michael J. Rybka, 25, 1000 block of East Railroad Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 a.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Thomas W. Kearschner, 28, 1700 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 a.m. Driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jordan L. Hout, 28, 16200 block of East 1050th, Palestine, Ill. Booked 2:04 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Evan A. Vinci, 25, 6000 block of East County Road, Brownsburg. Booked 3:35 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kodie W. Murphy, 25, 5200 block of West French Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ryan A. Dagey, 36, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Eric P. Balciunas, 30, 700 block of South Golfcrest Road, Normal, Ill. Booked 5:17 a.m. Strangulation, domestic battery and domestic battery with injury to pregnant woman.
• Brian B. Heckmann, 28, no address available. Booked 6:04 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, escape from lawful detention, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.