Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 22, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Jeremiah Harris, 36, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Intimidation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Chelsea R. Kelly, 29, no address available. Booked 5:17 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Chad J. Decker, 45, 6300 block of South Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:08 p.m. Refusal to identify self, criminal mischief, criminal trespass on property of agricultural operation, resisting law enforcement (two counts), reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Zachary Muncy, 39, no address available. Booked 6:59 p.m. Possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance.
• Nicole B. Keith, 38, 1600 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Dimitry M. Datig, 38, 1300 block of Deer Creek Avenue, Kokomo. Booked 9:46 p.m. Criminal recklessness, intimidation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Steven G. Bradshaw, 20, 2500 block of West County Road 1275 North, Brazil. Booked 9:51 p.m. Court order.
• Preston Foote-Cowdrey, 24, 3700 block of Murphy Street, Prairieton. Booked 10:16 p.m. Criminal trespass and obstruction of justice.
• Ashlee M. Zippel, 35, 2600 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:14 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).
• Edwin B. Phillips, 63, 6200 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Operating while intoxicated (two counts).
Thursday
• Samuel E. Haney, 53, 1800 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 a.m. Arson.
• Grayson Swalls, 23, 1700 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Coby L. Moreland, 24, no address available. Booked 1:26 a.m. Criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling and auto theft.
• Steven A. Church, 27, 2100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
