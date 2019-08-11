Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 11, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Anthony J. Sudano, 47, 1400 block of East Sycamore, Vincennes. Booked 10:31 a.m. Court order probation violation.
• Jesse D. Burris, 35, 1400 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Codi G. Nesbit, 31, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 p.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, carrying a handgun without a license (two counts), and obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns.
• Nathan W. Douglas, 52, 3100 block of South Leonard Springs Road, Bloomington. Booked 4:09 p.m. Forgery and theft.
• Carlos Woodard, 46, 600 block of South Walnut Street, Bloomington. Booked 5 p.m. Forgery; theft and; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Paul Richard Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Court order.
• Scott J. Smith, 49, 5300 block of West County Road 425 North, Sullivan. Booked 6 p.m. Court order.
• Shirley C. Milner, 48, 2100 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 p.m. Burglary.
• Chandra A. Faye Bell, 28, 2600 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:33 p.m. Battery against public safety official and burglary.
• Jermey Allan Phillippi, 42, 2100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts), neglect of a dependent, aggressive driving, driving while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Joshua Thompson, 34, 10 block of East Velvet Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Jeremy L. Altvater, 24, 600 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 p.m. Criminal trespass, interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Jeremy I. Schwartz, 22, 1900 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Katelynn J. Carter, 21, 600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 p.m. Criminal trespass, conversion, interference in the reporting of a crime and criminal mischief.
• Christopher M. Yeley, 45, 100 block of Allendale Terrace, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Stephanie D. Ray, 33, 700 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Steven E. Baker, 31, 10 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 p.m. Probation order violation.
• Daneille L. Harris, 39, 500 block of West Lion Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Tyler A. Bauer, 33, 8000 block of East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Joshua C. Fischer, 27, 600 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 p.m. Conversion.
• Lacosta S. Wilson, 38, no address available. Booked 11:48 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, auto theft and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
Saturday
• Timothy Dixon, 58, 3200 block of West 600 North, Cayuga. Booked 1:44 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Paul Goodman, 24, 300 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Daniel J. Pick, 32, 2300 block of South Third Street Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 a.m. Conversion, intimidation (two counts), harassment and invasion of privacy.
• Ernest Wycoff, 29, 5200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Logan Shively, 28, 500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kristin Sauer, 48, 3000 block of Crawford, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 a.m. Driving while suspended.
• Cierra R. Ellington, 31, 3200 block of Putnam Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Court order.
• Diana K. Thompson, 26, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Donald R. Crawford, 59, 4300 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ryan R. Steadman, 35, 3000 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 p.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday
• Thomas Mulherin, 54, 3400 block of Bridlewood Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kenneth E. Baldwin Jr., 53, 1200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 a.m. Public intoxication by alcohol.
• Desirae Long, 29, 200 block of North 36th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Aslee Cockrell, 32, 6800 block of Lambert Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:04 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Lawrence E. Flynn, 37, 200 block of North Brown Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify self while stopped for ordinance.
• Robert Long, 30, 200 block of North 36th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Nekedriah C. Young, 21, 500 block of East 43½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 a.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Mollie A. Zeller-Eversole, 41, 300 block of West Leon Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m.. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, criminal recklessness and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Trevion C. Carlisle, 21, 2300 block of Louisiana Street, Gary. Booked 3:51 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Miguel Serna-Rodriguez, 26, 500 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
