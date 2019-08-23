Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 23, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Morgan E. Pirtle, 26, 8200 block of East Laphlin Street, Dugger. Booked 9:07 a.m. Residential entry.
• Amber L. Quintaine, 26, 3000 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.
• Jasper W. Mount, 24, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 p.m. Conversion.
• Harley D Hernandez, 30, 700 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:52 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Noah A. High, 21, 900 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Dealing in a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Tyler J. Marshall, 26, Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 p.m. Battery.
• Gilead M. Tenga, 26, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kyle D. Payne, 44, 600 block of Third Street, Covington. Booked 11:16 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
Friday
• Ron J. Buza, 36, 600 block of View Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Stephanie Ellinger, 29, 1800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia With; maintaining a common nuisance; dealing in a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Bobby L. Gowan, 52, 1900 block of West Mulberry Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 a.m. Driving motor vehicle while suspended.
• Stefanie R. Smith, 27, 1100 block of Hartwood Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Martez D. Parhm, 24, 1100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 a.m. Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• John R. Smith, 25, 4300 block of 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:05 a.m. Domestic battery and intimidation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
