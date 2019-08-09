The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Nathaniel Junior Johnson, 38, 300 block North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Edward R. Reeves, 23, 100 block East County Road, Brazil. Booked 10:35 a.m. Theft (two counts).
• Ida Mcgee, 52, 900 block South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Carrie Charlene Stichter, 39, 2100 block Seabury, Terre Haute. Booked 12:01 p.m. Court order.
• James E.Mann, 55, 1600 block South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Paul R. Hoffert, 49, 2000 block North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Olivia Kathleen Cleeton, 28, 2000 block North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Auto theft and burglary of a dwelling.
• Trey A. Blaine, 22, Terre Haute. Booked 6:26 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Tommy Dycus, 39, 1600 block First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and conversion.
• Robert Leroy Waterman, 35, 2400 block South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:09 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ashley M. Doty, 22, 100 block North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Shelby Thomas White, 63, 2900 block North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 p.m. Conversion.
• Diana G. Romine, 51, 300 block North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Michael D. Brown, 46, 1400 block South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Friday
• Michael Morris, 45, 1000 block East Mechanic Street, Brazil. Booked 12:20 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Tevin Devon Collins, 28, 4200 block South 5 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Out-of-state warrant.
• Katherine Y. Ready, 40, 3900 block South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 a.m. Conversion.
• Cody L. Wampler, 23, 4800 block North Pierson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 a.m. Battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Charles O. McLean, 29, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 a.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• James Edward Dean, 29, 10 block Forest Park, Mountain Home, Arizona. Booked 1:49 p.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
