Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 27, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Shawnee S. Spillers, 54, 1700 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:49 a.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Gage T. Brumley, 19, 700 block of South 10th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:04 p.m. Auto theft.
• Pierre D. Dumas, 41, 200 block of Sheriff Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 5:31 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and public indecency.
• Dana D. Conder, 28, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of person, possession of methamphetamine, improper or no tail or plate light, and driving while suspended.
• Christopher I. Backfish, 20, 1100 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:19 p.m. Dealing in a look-alike substance.
• Misty S. Shavarebi, 42, 1100 block of East Dawn Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and driving while suspended.
• Isaac M. Hunt, 19, 3000 block of Dimmick Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:15 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license.
• Levi Gillis, 27, 800 block of Kreckler Street, Clinton. Booked 10:17 p.m. Court order.
Monday
• Craig L. Black, 49, 1900 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jonathan K. Carson, 47, 1900 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation and criminal confinement.
• Cody Davis, 24, 2000 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Justin C. Gasaway, 31, 2300 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 p.m. Battery.
• Crystal G. Fisher, 37, 2600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 p.m. Intimidation; and acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or alteration of prescription form.
• William R. Cravis, 79, 2100 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Kevin C. Hopkins, 25, 400 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Theft (two counts), conversion, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (two counts) and false reporting.
• Patrick D. Tarwater, 38, 2200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and intimidation.
• William E. Tyler, 51, 3700 block of East Markle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jerry I. Mencer, 64, 9800 block of South Indiana 159, Lewis. Booked 9:36 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving while suspended.
• Joseph P. Jones, 47, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Tuesday
• Justin M. Richardson, 21, 1400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• James Osburn, 32, 2500 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. False reporting.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
