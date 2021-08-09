Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 9, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Breanna M. Whippo, 19, 10 block of East Hopewell Street, Farmersburg. Booked 3:57 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon; burglary; residential entry; theft; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; and false reporting.
• Rocco D. Cherry Jr., 30, 200 block of North Mickley, Indianapolis. Booked 4:05 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Billy W. Naylor, 34, 100 block of County Road 14420, Pattonville, Texas. Booked 11:24 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Monday
• Katelynn J. Carter, 23, 600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious plate, conversion and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Jack R. Snow, 37, 300 block of West Old Porter, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:01 a.m. Burglary.
• George E. Cheesman, 54, 300 block of West Taylor Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 a.m. Burglary.
• Clarence L. Thomas, 59, 1400 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:50 a.m. Public indecency, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
