Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 9, 2021

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.